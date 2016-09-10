Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock (left groin) was removed in the top of the second inning after suffering a groin injury while running out a deep fly ball in the last of the first inning against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner on Friday. Pollock, who missed the first five months of the season after re-fracturing his right elbow in spring training, is hitting .244 with two homers and four RBIs in 11 games since his return, with four stolen bases and five walks.

C Welington Castillo was 0-for-6 with the strikeouts, and he was ejected after arguing a called third strike in the last of the 12th inning with runners on first and second and two out. It was his first career ejection. "It is a ball," Castillo said. "I cannot swing at that pitch. He was calling a lot of pitches that could go either way. It would have been a different game if I had walked." Castillo missed Wednesday's game after tweaking his trapezius muscle during early batting practice.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa was activated from the disabled list to start Friday's game against the Giants. De La Rosa, who had been on the DL with an elbow injury, hadn't pitched since May 25 against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up one run, one hit and two walks in two innings in his first start since May 25 after being shut down with right elbow inflammation that did not require surgery. He was removed after throwing 43 pitches Friday, on a pitch limit after throwing 50 in his last rehab start at Class A Visalia on Monday. De La Rosa, 4-5 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 appearances before going on the disabled list, will remain in the rotation the test of the season and if he holds up will compete for a spot in the 2017 starting rotation. The bullpen next year is a lesser option. "We would like to see him start next year," manager Chip Hale said. "He is an effective starter for us. This kind of gives us a glimpse of what it would be like. We have to be able to count on him next year to be able to go out and pitch every fifth day."

LF Kyle Jensen had a first hit to remember. Jensen hit a two-run homer off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in the third inning Friday, his first career hit, for a 4-1 lead. He entered the game after CF A.J. Pollock (groin) was forced to leave after the first inning. Jensen, signed as a minor league free agent last winter, was purchased from Triple-A Reno last Saturday after leading the Pacific Coast League with 30 HRs and 120 RBIs. Miami picked Jensen in the 12th round of the 2009 draft. He had 144 homers in his six full minor league seasons with the Marlins.

Nick Ahmed (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Ahmed underwent season-ending surgery to repair a hip impingement in August.

SS Nick Ahmed (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list when RHP Rubby De La Rosa was activated from the disabled list to make the start Friday. Ahmed underwent season-ending surgery to repair a hip impingement on Aug. 26. Ahmed won the starting shortstop position last spring, but SS Chris Owings has emerged as a strong competitor for the job while hitting .326 since July 31. Owings is tied for the NL lead with nine triples "The main thing for Nick to do right now is get healthy," manager Chip Hale said. "He has a really rigorous rehab. That's all we're worried about right now."