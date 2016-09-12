Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo homered in the eighth inning against Sergio Romo, his 13th of the season. Castillo, who has driven in 19 runs his past 13 games, has hit five of his home runs this year against the Giants.

3B Jake Lamb tripled and scored in the second to add to his total of extra-base hits this season. Lamb has nine triples and 26 doubles to go with his 28 home runs this season.

RHP Jake Barrett threw a scoreless eighth inning, and has not allowed a run in his past eight appearances. Barrett is 1-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

RHP Zack Greinke gave up a homer to Denard Span to start the game and then cruised until his control faded in the sixth. Greinke finished the game with four walks -- one intentional -- his highest total this season, with three coming in the Giants two-run sixth. He allowed three runs on six hits over six innings to take his second consecutive loss, his first consecutive losses since his first two starts of the season. "I've not been able to put a whole start together of good pitches," Greinke said. "I was getting behind and trying to make a good pitch and was just missing by a little bit. It ended up not being a good inning."