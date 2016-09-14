Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas had four hits and RBIs, one short of a career high, and his sixth-inning grand slam gave the Diamondbacks the lead for good Monday. "That ball jumped out of here, but he had good at-bats all night," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Tomas had 19 homers as a rookie last season after signing a six-year, $68.5 million free agent contract. "Was he going to be a big home run guy?" Hale said. "We thought he was going to be more gap-to-gap. He has it in him. I didn't think it would come this quickly."

CF A.J. Pollock (groin) was to take batting practice in the indoor cages Monday or Tuesday and is ahead of schedule, manager Chip Hale said, in recovering from a pulled left groin he suffered while running out a fly ball in the first inning Friday. Reports had indicated that Pollock could be out for the rest of the year. "He is not out for the season, by any means," Hale said. "Running will be the last thing for him, but I think he will definitely play some more. We're not going to push him. The more at-bats he gets, the better for him. As long as he is not going to hurt himself again." Pollock missed the first 4 1/2 months with a fractured elbow and played only 12 games before the groin injury.

RHP Shelby Miller was perfect through three innings before giving up nine hits and six runs in his final two innings. He could not hold a 5-0 lead and did not get a decision in the Diamondbacks' 12-9 victory as his ERA climbed to 7.12. "I'm just glad we got the win," Miller said. "Obviously you don't want to go out there and give up runs when you have a lead, but our offense kept putting up runs." Miller, making his third start since returning from a six-week stay at Triple-A Reno, has given up 11 runs (10 earned) and 20 hits in his last two starts covering 10 1-3 innings.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa will be on a 60-pitch limit in his start against Colorado on Wednesday, his second start since missing 3 1/2 months with a right elbow sprain. He threw 43 pitches in two innings against San Francisco last Friday. Erstwhile starter RHP Braden Shipley is expected to piggyback with De La Rosa as he did last Friday, when he entered in the third inning and went 3 2/3 innings. The Diamondbacks hope to get De La Rosa up to 70 pitches by the end of the season.

SS Chris Owings was given the start off after playing in 40 straight games since July 29, although he entered in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in a double-switch with Arizona holding a three-run lead to play in his 41st straight. "I wanted to give him the start off, one of these three, just figured this would be a good one," manager Chip Hale said. Owings hit .310 with 11 doubles, five triples, 16 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 167 plate appearances during that stretch. He is hitting .284 with 21 doubles, 35 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.