Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas and LF Brandon Drury became the second pair of major-leaguers since 2006 to have four hits, including a homer, in the same game before their 26th birthday, according to Elias. Tomas is 25, Drury 24. Pirates LF Starling Marte and RF Gregory Polanco did it against Miami on June 13, 2014. Tomas had three hits and two RBI against Colorado on Tuesday and has seven hits and seven RBI in the first two games of the series.

2B Jean Segura had his third two-homer game, his second of the year, and scored three runs in the 11-4 victory over Colorado. "Everybody knows September," Segura said. "It's that time of the season; the bat starts to feel heavy. You have to go out there and do the best you can, keep grinding no matter what. Just go out and compete."

CF Mitch Haniger had two hits and an RBI a day after hitting his first major league homer. Rookie Haniger, hitting .218 in 16 games, has been used in center field against left-handers since CF A.J. Pollock (groin) was injured Friday. "We like his whole game," manager Chip Hale said. "We're trying to see if he profiles as an everyday player or a fourth or fifth outfielder."

C Chris Herrmann underwent surgery by team Dr. Don Sheridan to repair two fractured metacarpals in his left hand Tuesday, the team announced. Herrmann is expected to be ready for spring training. He made a meaningful contribution in a season that also included a stint on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. Herrmann slashed .284/.352/.493 with four triples, six homers, 28 RBI and four stolen bases in only 148 at-bats.

LHP Robbie Ray became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season when he got seven in five innings of an 11-4 victory over Colorado on Tuesday. He has 202 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings and is second in the majors with an average of 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Miami's Jose Fernandez is first. "I knew I was close" to 200, Ray said. "I knew if I put up a decent number, I'd get to it. It's a huge accomplishment. There are not a ton of guys in the game that have 200 strikeouts."