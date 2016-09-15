Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa was on a roughly 60-pitch count which the Diamondbacks hoped would carry him through the first four-plus innings. Instead, De La Rosa lasted one batter into the second and needed 45 pitches to record three outs. De La Rosa allowed a leadoff home run to OF Charlie Blackmon, walked two and struck out two in the first inning. The right-hander then hit Daniel Descalso with a pitch leading off the second to end his abbreviated evening. "We're going to look at his health," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "He didn't seem to have the same stuff and his command obviously wasn't there. I went out there and asked him and he said he felt fine."

2B Jean Segura led off the game with a home run for the second consecutive night, posed his second straight two-homer game when he added a second round-tripper in the fifth and finished 5-for-6, his second five-hit game in less than a month. Segura's leadoff home run was the sixth of his career and the two-homer game was the fourth of his career and third this season. Segura is fourth on the team with 16 home runs, only four behind All-Star 1B Paul Goldschmidt.

INF Chris Owings became the major league leader in triples before the game started Wednesday. Owings was credited with a triple in the Diamondbacks' Sept. 9 game against the Giants on a play originally ruled an error, giving him a majors' best 10 triples on the season.

LF Brandon Drury homered in the eighth, his third straight game with a home run, and finished with three hits. Drury has reached base in 15 of his past 17 games, hitting .422 during that span with four doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs. Drury is the first Diamondbacks rookie to homer in three straight games and also has driven in a run in six straight, matching the team record set by current Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds in 2007.

RHP Braden Shipley came on in the third inning in a scheduled piggyback relief appearance following starter Rubby De La Rosa. Shipley surrendered five runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts over four-plus innings, with three of the runs coming leading off the seventh. "It's just hard because that order is so good at scoring runs," said Arizona manager Chip Hale. "They were on him pretty well at the end."