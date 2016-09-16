Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley pitched into the seventh inning, allowing three runs on nine hits to earn his third win in four starts. Bradley walked two and struck out seven, his 13th five-plus strikeout game in 21 starts. "Obviously he got into trouble but he was able to make pitches to get out of it," said Arizona manager Chip Hale.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who lasted just over an inning Wednesday against Colorado, will not appear again this season, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Instead De La Rosa, who worked his way back from a sprained UCL, will pitch in the bullpen and in side sessions. "It's super smart," De La Rosa said. "I just want to feel 100 percent ready to go to compete. It's not pain. It's just uncomfortable. I don't feel (like) me." RHP Braden Shipley will take De La Rosa's spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation.

LHP Patrick Corbin threw three perfect innings for his first save of the season and second of his career. "His stuff tonight was as crisp as we've seen it," said Arizona manager Chip Hale.

OF Mitch Haniger homered for the second time in four days, a three-run shot that capped the Diamondbacks' five-run sixth inning. Haniger had eight hits heading into the Diamondbacks' current homestand and has added five in the past four games.

LF Kyle Jensen got the start, his third in Arizona's past seven games.

OF Kyle Jensen has made a habit of hitting memorable home runs. Jensen already had homered off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner for his first career hit on Sept. 9. On Wednesday, he ended LHP Rich Hill's 20 2/3-inning scoreless streak with the Dodgers with a solo home run high off the batters' eye in center field. Jensen led the Pacific Coast League this season with 30 home runs for Reno.

OF Brandon Drury had an RBI single during the Diamondbacks' five-run sixth inning, making him the first Arizona rookie to drive in a run in seven consecutive games. Drury's streak of three straight games with a home run ended on a 1-for-3 night.