Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa could get one more opportunity to get in a game before season's end for the Diamondbacks if he shows more command in side sessions, Hale said. De La Rosa had been ineffective in two brief starts recently. "Right now, our thinking is just to get him back to major league command," Hale said. Longer term, Hale said the D-backs have to figure out whether he's a starter or reliever. "For us, he's a starter until his arm says it's not, that he can't handle starting anymore."

2B Jean Segura has 10 hits in his last four games.

The Diamondbacks see much optimism for LHP Patrick Corbin's future after the pitcher earned his second career save with three perfect innings versus the Dodgers on Thursday night. Corbin began the season as the team's No. 3 starter but fell out of the rotation because of ineffectiveness. "If we had just decided after he struggled to not pitch him any more for the rest of the season, we still would have felt like he was going to be one of our five (starters) going into next year, given what his track record has been," manager Chip Hale said. "But what he's done out of the bullpen, giving us more than one inning, has given us a lot of hope that he is going to be in the top of the rotation."

OF Mitch Haniger has an RBI in four of his last five games.

OF Brandon Drury has reached base safely in 13 straight games, hitting safely in 12 of 13. He had a seven-game RBI streak snapped, a D-backs' rookie record and one game shy of matching the team standard set by Paul Goldschmidt in 2013 and Luis Gonzalez in 2002.