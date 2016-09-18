Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez flew in from Venezuela and was activated, giving Arizona three catchers (Wellington Castillo, Tuffy Gosewich) to finish the season. Backup Chris Herrmann is injured and out for the year. Castillo missed a game recently because of a sore quad so the D-backs didn't want to be caught short-handed.

OF A.J. Pollock, out with a groin injury, is making continued improvement and may rejoin the D-backs before season's end. "At the earliest, maybe in Washington (Sept. 26)," manager Chip Hale said.

2B Jean Segura, who had two more hits Saturday and is 12-for-23 over his last five games, has turned out to be the D-backs' best offseason acquisition. Segura "has worked out great," manager Chip Hale said. "Offense defense, base-running, he's been great. "In a different year (without Daniel Murphy and DJ LeMahieu having great years), he should have been the All-Star at second base. We couldn't have asked for more. He's solidified our No. 1 spot in the order. It's very gratifying."

OF Brandon Drury had his career-high eight-game hitting streak snapped. Heading into Saturday, his .439 average led all rookies in September. He also had a streak snapped of seven straight games with an RBI, a franchise record for a rookie.