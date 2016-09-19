Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Koch earned his first major league win Sunday in his third appearance. He threw a scoreless 12th inning against the Dodgers, and Arizona got the winning run in the bottom of the 12th. Koch has yet to allow a run in six major league innings.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who is slumping, talked with manager Chip Hale after the Saturday night game. "He says he feels good," Hale said. "Obviously, his at-bats have not been what we're used to. When we see him struggle a couple games in a row, our automatic feeling is he's tired. But the game is tough." Of the season's 162 games, "He plays probably 158 of them. It's not easy. He's going to have some times where he doesn't look his best." Goldschmidt went 1-for-6 with a walk on Sunday.

1B Jean Segura is 15-for-29 (.517) in his past six games, including five homers. He needs 11 hits in the final 13 games to reach 200 for the year. He even has a shot at team record of 206 set by Luis Gonzalez in 1999. And that's why -- while the Diamondbacks may rest some of their most heavily used players in the next few days -- Segura will be plugged in regularly. "Jean is going to play as much as he can play, physically," manager Chip Hale said. "Every time I try to give him a day off, he tells me no, he's ready to go and wants to play."

LF Brandon Drury matched his career high Sunday with four hits, including a walk-off single in the 12th inning. He also had two walks, two RBIs and three runs. He has five homers in his last 10 games and is hitting .412 in his past 22.