Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. He is hitting .360 (18-for-50) during the run with two homers and nine RBIs.

OF A.J. Pollock (strained groin) is getting closer to playing for Arizona. He is running again. ...

1B Paul Goldschmidt was held out of the starting lineup by Arizona manager Chip Hale. He was 3-for-22 (.136) in his previous five games.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was given Monday off. "I wanted to give him a day off before next weekend," said Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale. "I didn't think giving him a day off against the Dodgers was ethically the right thing to do. You need to play your best players in those games."

2B Jean Segura was 1-for-4 Monday night and is 10 hits shy of a 200-hit season. The only other Diamondback to have 200 hits in a season was Luis Gonzalez who had 206 in 1999. Segura is hitting .485 (16-for-33) over his last seven games with two doubles, five home runs and six RBIs.

SS Chris Owings has hit .329 (25-for-76) while hitting safely in 13 of his last 17 games. He is hitting .323 over his last 40 games (53-for-164) with 12 doubles, seven triples, two homers and nine RBIs.

LF Brandon Drury was named the co-Player of the Week in the National League Monday. Drury hit .500 (14-for-28) in seven games last week with three doubles, four homers, six walks, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored.