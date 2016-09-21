Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas had two doubles in four at-bats Tuesday night. He has hits in 11 of his last 13 games, going 20-for-54 (.370).

RHP Archie Bradley allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts Tuesday. He didn't figure in the decision. Bradley is 3-1 with a 4.94 ERA over his last six starts. His 121 strikeouts are the second-most among all rookies since he was promoted to the majors on May 29.

1B Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer in the sixth tied the score. His 21st homer of the season left him one RBI short of 500. The only other Diamondback to have 500 RBI for Arizona in a career was OF Luis Gonzalez, who finished with 774. Goldschmidt's 499 RBI are the eighth-most in the major leagues since his debut on Aug. 1, 2011.

2B Jean Segura was 0-for-2 with two walks Tuesday. He remains 10 hits shy of joining Luis Gonzalez as only the second Diamondback to have 200 hits in a season.