Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas continues to shine down the stretch. With a single on Wednesday, he has hit safely in 12 of 14 of his last games, batting .368 (21-for-57) with two home runs and nine RBIs in that span.

2B Jean Segura, with a base hit on Wednesday, is just nine hits shy of becoming the second Diamondbacks player to reach 200 hits. He finished 1-for-4 and is batting .317.

RHP Zack Greinke continues to dominate the NL West. By beating the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (six innings, two hits, two runs), he owns a 34-12 record (.739) against the NL West opponents, is the highest winning percentage all-time within the division.