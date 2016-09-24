Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller, still looking for his first win since June 20, threw six scoreless innings and left with a 2-0 lead in Friday night's 3-2 loss to the Orioles. He allowed just three hits and three walks, while striking out three. It was Miller's first start of the season in which he didn't allow a run. "He did a nice job," manager Chip Hale said. "It's a real step forward for him. Mixed his pitches: cutter, changeup, curveball, fastball. Did a real nice job."

2B Jean Segura doubled home a run in Friday night's 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He is now batting .409/.458/.818 (18-for-44) with three doubles, five home runs, eight runs scored, and nine RBIs over his last 10 games.

LF Brandon Drury went 1-for-4 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has now reached base safely in 16 of his last 19 games, batting .370/.439/.644 (27-for-73) with five doubles, five home runs, 15 runs scored, and 14 RBIs in that span.

LHP Robbie Ray (8-13, 4.66) faces the Orioles for the first time on Saturday. In his last four road starts he is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA. Over seven career road interleague starts, he is 2-3 with a 3.64 ERA.

RHP Zack Greinke had an MRI on Friday. "He had a little soreness in his shoulder after the game in San Diego, we told him to go back to Phoenix," manager Chip Hale said. "Did some rehab today, had an MRI. Didn't show any structural damage. He's fine. Just a little swelling. We'll talk about his start. Probably not going to be able to start against the Nationals (early next week.)"