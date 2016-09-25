FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Yasmany Tomas was pulled from Saturday's game in the fifth inning. Hale would not elaborate on the move afterward. "It's a personal thing between he and I," Hale said.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has been hot on this trip. He went 3-for-4 and scored the team's run in Saturday's loss. The first baseman improved to 8-for-16 on this road trip. He's reached base in 129 games this year.

3B Brandon Drury drove in the run in Saturday's loss and is trying to break out of a slump on this trip. He recorded an RBI double in the ninth and finished 1-for-4. Drury is 2-for-19 on this trip after being named the National League Co-Player of the Week from Sept. 12-18.

LHP Robbie Ray has struggled at times lately and ran into more troube in this game. Ray gave up two homers and five runs in 3 2/3 innings. He's lost three of his last four decisions and said this one was tough because of his lack of command. "When I don't have my fastball command, it's tough," he said. "My bread and butter is mixing my fastball on both sides of the plate, and I wasn't able to do that."

RHP Zack Greinke might be done for the season. Manager Chip Hale said Greinke, who has shoulder soreness and didn't come to Baltimore, probably won't go again if he can't pitch in his possible start Tuesday. Hale said it just might not be worth it to try again.

