Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa is going to see Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday due to discomfort in his arm. Andrews performed Tommy John surgery on the pitcher five years ago, and De Le Rosa has appeared in only 13 games (10 starts) this season. He is 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has been hot lately, and he hit well in the series at Baltimore. He came through again Sunday with an RBI single in the fourth inning, but the D-backs couldn't do much else in the game or the series on offense. They scored only five runs in three games.

2B Jean Segura slowly is closing in on 200 hits for this season. He got one more hit Sunday during a 2-1 loss to the Orioles and raised his total to 193. That already is a career high with seven games still left.

RHP Braden Shipley turned in a strong effort Sunday in a loss. He lasted six innings in his first career start versus the Orioles, allowing only two runs, but both came on LF Hyun Soo Kim's two-run homer in the second inning, and that proved to be enough. "Shipley made one bad pitch, and they took advantage of it to get a two-run homer," manager Chip Hale said. "(He) gave us the length we needed."