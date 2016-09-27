Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley was given a 5-1 lead on Monday but he could not get out of the fourth inning. Manager Chip Hale called that the most disappointing thing of the night in a 14-4 win in Washington. Bradley went 3 2/3 innings and gave up six hits, four runs and four walks.

RHP Matt Koch will make his first big league start on Tuesday in Washington. The Iowa native made his MLB debut earlier this year and has a 1.29 ERA in five games out of the bullpen with Arizona.

OF A.J. Pollock ran in the outfield before Monday’s game. “He said he is about 85 percent,” said Chip Hale, the Arizona manager. “We will see where that progression goes. He really wants to get in a game. The last two or three days, I don’t know if it is worth it.” Pollock could see action by the time end of the season; he is hitting .244 in 12 games this season. He has been out since Sept. 9 with an injured left groin.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who has right arm discomfort, saw Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Alabama and he will have a stem cell injection Tuesday, according to manager Chip Hale. De La Rosa is done for the year after going 4-5, 4.26 in 13 games, with 10 starts. De La Rosa will not need a second Tommy John surgery, Hale said. “They did a lot of testing. Hopefully he will feel better,” Hale said.

2B Jean Segura hit two homers on Monday in Washington. That gives him 19 homers this year and manager Chip Hale notes he hits well when he drives the ball to right center field. Segura became the first player in Arizona history to record 30 hits in every month of the season.

RHP Zack Greinke (13-7, 4.37), who has a sore shoulder, most likely won’t pitch again this season. He last pitched Sept. 21 at San Diego. Manager Chip Hale said rookie Matt Koch will make his first start Tuesday and could pitch the season finale Sunday. Hale added it may not be worth the risk to have Greinke make one more start. An MRI on Friday should no structural damage. “It would be hard for me to believe he would start Sunday,” Hale said of Greinke. “Why push it at this point.”