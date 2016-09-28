Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Koch made an impressive first start in the majors after five bullpen outings earlier this season. He took a no-hitter into the sixth Tuesday at Washington, and his five hitless innings were the most for an Arizona pitcher in his first career start. Koch did not figure in the decision as he gave up one hit and two runs in five-plus innings. "He was around the zone," manager Chip Hale said. "He goes right after guys. It was good to see you. He showed us he can do it. He had a little blister issue that cropped up at the end. That is not the reason he came out. He had a win in his pocket, and it went away quick. His ball moves. He is around the zone. He elevated when he had to. It was a very impressive outing."

RHP Randall Delgado was tagged with the loss Tuesday as he gave up two runs on just one hit in one inning. The one hit was three-run homer by Washington 3B Anthony Rendon, though Arizona manager Chip Hale was more upset by the walk Delgado gave up before the homer. It was the third blown save of the year for Delgado, who fell to 4-2 with a 4.56 ERA. "Randall comes in and gives up another walk," Hale said. "It is something we are going to have to fix. It is happening too many times."

2B Jean Segura hit the first pitch of the game off Max Scherzer for a homer Tuesday. It was his 20th homer of the year and eighth leadoff homer of the season. His eight leadoff homers are the second most in Arizona history, trailing the nine that Chris Young hit in 2007. Segura now has 197 hits.

SS Chris Owings broke out of a 3-for-25 slump by going 2-for-4 on Tuesday. However, it was his third multi-hit game in his past nine games.