Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock (groin) felt OK after running Tuesday. "(Wednesday) was kind of a rest day for him. He'll do some running but he won't do any cutting," manager Chip Hale said. "(Thursday) was supposed to be running on the bases, which with this weather and covering the field, it's going to be tough to get on the field. So we're probably looking at Friday in Phoenix to really test it out and then we've got two days left. We'll talk to him. We saw what we needed to see out of A.J. Pollock this year, that he's ready to go for next year." Pollock has been out since Sept. 9.

RHP Shelby Miller went five scoreless innings Wednesday in Washington to get his third win. The game was called with one out in the top of the sixth. "It's nice to finish strong," said Miller, who went six scoreless innings Friday in Baltimore. "I don't know if I'll pitch anymore this year. I felt good. All around I felt good."

2B Jean Segura had three hits in his first three-bats Wednesday. That gave him 200 for the season, making him the second Arizona player to reach that level. The record of 206 was set by Luis Gonzalez in 1999. "It is not easy," manager Chip Hale said. "Those last 10 (to reach 200) are so hard. I am happy for him. That is quite an accomplishment." Said Segura: "Just a great feeling, it's amazing especially since I've been bouncing around the last couple years. I'm impressed, I'm not going to lie to you guys, I'm impressed with the way I've been swinging the bat this season."

SS Chris Owings had two hits for the second day in a row after he began the day 6-for-33 (.182) on the current road trip. His average is up to .278.

LHP Robbie Ray will get the start Thursday in Washington. Ray was a 12th-round pick by the Nationals in 2010 out of a high school in Tennessee. He was part of the package that Washington traded to Detroit before the 2014 season as the Nationals acquired veteran RHP Doug Fister. Ray made his major league debut with the Tigers in 2014. In his last start on Saturday in Baltimore, he was charged with the loss as he went just 3 2/3 innings and gave up six hits and four runs with four walks and five strikeouts. Ray started at home against Washington on Aug. 2 and was charged with the loss. He gave up eight hits and six runs (five earned) in six innings.

RHP Zack Greinke (13-7, 4.37) most likely won't pitch Sunday due to a sore shoulder, manager Chip Hale said Wednesday. "Greinke I saw was feeling better, still hadn't thrown, so we're assuming he's not going to be able to pitch on Sunday," Hale said. Greinke has not pitched since Sept. 21 at San Diego. Arizona ends its home schedule this weekend against the Padres.