Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2B Jean Segura left the game in the seventh when he was batting. Manager Chip Hale said after the game he had cramps and did not appear to pull any muscle. Hale said the team will know more on Friday and he is day-to-day. Segura is hitting .320 with 20 homers.

OF Mitch Haniger was a late addition to the starting lineup Thursday when OF Yasmany Tomas came down with a stiff neck. Haniger has played in 31 games this year and has four homers and 16 RBIs while Tomas has 30 homers. Haniger was 0-for-3 as his average fell to .212.

RHP Braden Shipley will start Friday in Arizona against the San Diego Padres. He is 4-5 with a 5.26 ERA this year. He has pitched in 12 games with 10 starts and has gone 65 innings and allowed 73 hits.

LHP Robbie Ray, in his first appearance at Nationals Park, did well the first time through the order but then struggled. He gave up five hits, five runs and four walks in 4 2/3 innings and was charged with the loss. "I think my fastball was down just a little bit maybe because I was trying to really get the command out of it and I just left a few up and they made me pay for it," he said. "Not the way you want to finish a year but I feel like I made some pretty big strides this year with my breaking ball and I threw some really good changeups today too." Ray was drafted by the Nationals and was traded by Washington to Detroit before the 2014 season. He pitched against Washington in August in Arizona.