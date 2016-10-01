Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Ruby De La Rosa's arm problems was one of the disappointing aspects of the Diamondbacks' pitching staff. The Diamondbacks will have to decide whether to keep trying him as a starting pitcher or put him in the bullpen. He could get a shot at the closer role. "We have to figure out where this arm is going to go and where he's going to fit into the club next year," manager Chip Hale.

OF Mitch Haniger's defense has been impressive. He played most of the season at Triple-A Reno before filling in nicely for the big-league club. "I don't think we felt like center field was going to be his best position in the outfield," Hale said. "We felt like he's more of a corner guy. But he's played center field as well as we've seen here. He has gotten to balls behind him, in front of him, to the sides. It's been very impressive. That's something really positive going into next year. Nothing has bothered him. He's had two or three strikeouts, gone out and made a great catch in center field, then in the eighth or ninth inning gotten a big hit for us. It's really hard to teach that. It's really inside guys."

INF Chris Owings was voted by coaches, teammates and staff members the winner of the Luis Gonzalez award. The honor is designed to highlight the player who best exemplifies the talents and spirit of the retired Diamondbacks player. Owings has had his best offensive year (.278 with fuor homers and 44 RBIs). Also, because of injuries, he played nearly 50 games in center field without committing an error.

LHP Robbie Ray (8-15, 4.90 ERA) was praised by manager Chip Hale for being the only member of the rotation to make every start. "His numbers aren't fantastic, but he made every start. That's very important for a major league pitcher who can do that," Hale said. Ray also was tied for ninth in strikeouts in MLB with 218 entering Friday's games. Though Ray, who turns 25 on Saturday, has two years of MLB experience, "We all forget he's just a kid," Hale said.