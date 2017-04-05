FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 6, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 4 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Archie Bradley, who didn't make the rotation out of spring training, had an impressive debut in relief. He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings and was clocked at up to 99 mph. He gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked one.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-3 Tuesday, tied Steve Finley (847) for second place on the club's all-time hit list. Luis Gonzalez is the franchise leader with 1,337.

RHP Jake Barrett is set to throw batting practice Wednesday. Barrett, one of the D-backs' best relievers last year, was expected to be the team's eighth-inning reliever until he was shut down in spring training because of shoulder stiffness. "Everything is very positive" about Barrett's comeback, manager Torey Lovullo said.

