Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley's seven strikeouts Tuesday night were the third most in team history by a reliever. He did so in his first career appearance as a reliever.

RHP Shelby Miller is eagerly awaiting his first start, Friday night at home vs. the defending AL champion Indians. "I know he's anxious because he's the last starter," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's had to wait patiently. During that time, he's been a tremendous teammate. I can see the excitement in his eyes. I know he has a lot to prove." Miller was one of baseball's biggest flops last year, going 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA.

1B Paul Goldschmidt stole his 100th career base Wednesday, making him only the fifth first baseman to reach the 100 homer/100 steals club. The others are Andres Galarraga, Derek Lee, Jeff Bagwell and Dan Driessen. Goldschmidt also scored his 500th run.

RHP Jake Barrett looked good throwing a 15-pitch batting practice session, according to manager Torey Lovullo. Barrett, one of Arizona's top relievers last season, is coming back from shoulder stiffness that sidelined him in spring training. There is no formal plan for his return.