Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start of the season, his first victory at home in his two years with Arizona. Miller was 3-12 with a 6.25 ERA in 20 starts last season, 0-8 with a 7.39 ERA in 10 starts at Chase Field. "I didn't pitch good at home last year at all. We didn't win either at all," Miller said. "Playing this well early is so fun, and hopefully we'll continue to do that. This win is huge. It means a lot to me." He struck out seven and hit 97 mph with his fastball.

SS/OF Chris Owings received his first day off Friday after going 5-for-16 with three RBIS and two striven bases in the four-game series against San Francisco. Owings had a streak of RBIs in six straight games (dating to last season) stopped in the Giants same Thursday. He has shown his versatility several ways already, starting three games at shortstop and one in right field and hitting second (twice), fifth and seventh in the order. He is an outfield option when the Diamondbacks face a left-handed starter, inasmuch as both David Peralta and Jeremy Hazelbaker hit left-handed.

2B Brandon Drury extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games with an infield single and an RBI triple. Drury, who is making the full-time shift to second base this season, is 7-for-15 (.467) with two RBIs. "We've got a relentless team here that grinds out every at-bat, every pitch, every inning," Drury said. "We get down a couple of runs early, we're not going to panic about it. We're just going to keep fighting and do everything we can to come back."

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker has changed his style since the time manager Torey Lovullo knew him in Boston, and the results have shown in his approach as a pinch-hitter. He is 3-for-3 with plus RBIs and a walk in that role this season after beating out an infield single Friday. "He was a young, exciting, talented player in Boston that was more of a slugger," Lovullo said. "He wanted to hit every ball out of the ballpark to right-center field. It looks he has developed into a pretty comfortable, confident hitter with an approach that is helping him use the whole field. It's been a drastic change from when I last saw him. Always loaded the talent."

RHP Zack Greinke is 9-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 appearances (23 starts) against Cleveland, but all but one of those appearances came when Greinke was in the American League. He beat Indians in a 2012 start with the Angels in 2012, the last time he has faced them. Greinke is the only AL pitcher to hit a homer in Chase Field, doing it with Kansas City in 2005.