Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock was given his first day off Saturday after starting the first five, part of manager Torey Lovullo's plan to be proactive regarding Pollack's health. "Maybe one day further than I wanted to go, but I know there is a day game tomorrow and I to structure it around that," Lovullo said. "That is how it is going to be for most of our guys this year. We want to make sure they don't wear down. We know what the climate brings here." Pollock is 8-for-24 with a homer and five RBIs. He played only 12 games last season after suffering a fractured right elbow two days before the start of the 2016 season. "The temptation is to go full throttle, but the risk is not worth it to me," Lovullo said.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) threw live batting practice at the D-Backs' training facility in Scottsdale on Saturday morning. "It was fantastic from what I read" on the reports, manager Tory Lovullo said.

SS Chris Owings was was 1-for-5 with an RBI single in a six-run eighth inning while hitting leadoff for the first time this season, his fourth different spot in the batting order in five starts. "CO has been the guy I've been bouncing around all over the place, and in my conversations with him he is OK with that," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's such a team player, and he can readjust and regulate to any role at any time. I feel comfortable knowing he was the right guy for that."

CF Jeremy Hazelbaker was 3-for-3 with three singles, a run scored and a walk in his first start of the season in center field while replacing A.J. Pollock against RHP Trevor Bauer. Hazelbaker set a franchise record by reaching base in eight consecutive plate appearances -- a double, five singles, one worked walk, one intentional walk -- to open a season. He is the first major league to do that since Ramon Hernandez for Baltimore in 2006. Hazelbaker has three hits, two RBIs and a walk as a pinch hitter.

RHP Jake Barrett (shoulder) threw live batting practice at the D-Backs' training facility in Scottsdale on Saturday morning. "It was fantastic from what I read" on the reports, manager Tory Lovullo said. Barrett was a strong candidate to make the Opening Day roster before his injury.