RF Chris Owings continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-4 off LHP Clayton Kershaw. Owings has hit safely in 10 of 11 games with a .341 batting average. He has three doubles, a homer and six RBIs during that stretch.

SS Nick Ahmed went 1-for-3 to raise his batting average to .300. Ahmed was one of three players, C Chris Iannetta, to record a hit off Kershaw.

3B Jake Lamb got a scheduled day off. Lamb has been one of the Diamondbacks hottest hitters, batting .342 with two home runs and a club-high 10 RBIs. Manager Torey Lovullo said Lamb's day off had nothing to do with facing LHP Clayton Kershaw. Lamb is a left-handed hitter. "He's been hitting the ball very well against left-handed pitching," Luvullo said. "It's just one of those situations where if I have to pitch a night off, it would be against a left-hander."

RHP Zack Greinke hasn't fared well against the Dodgers since bolting as a free agent to the Diamondbacks last year. Greinke was tagged with five runs and 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings in a 7-1 setback at Dodger Stadium. Greinke, who served up five home runs to the Dodgers in a 10-2 loss in September, is 1-3 against Los Angeles since signing with Arizona last year. "Mainly just good at-bats by them," said Greinke, who is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA in his eight career starts against the Dodgers. "They seem to do that a lot against me. Last year, same thing. Even the good games I threw it was a tougher game. Today, same thing. It wasn't like the best I've ever pitched, but it was just their at-bats were super quality and hit the ball hard a lot."