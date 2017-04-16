Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock did not start on Saturday against Los Angeles. The struggling center fielder did pinch hit, grounding into a force out. In his past six games, Pollock is just 2-for-28 with no walks and six strikeouts.

RHP Taijuan Walker (1-1, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound on Sunday for the Diamondbacks in the third game of the four-game set with the Dodgers. He needs to move on from a scary moment when he hit Giants C Buster Posey in the head in Monday's game. "I can't be afraid, I guess, of hitting someone. If I go in there with confidence, I should be able to locate," he told the Arizona Republic.

SS Nick Ahmed hit his first home run of the season and drove in all four runs in an 8-4 loss to the Dodgers. The four RBIs are a career high. The last time he went deep was against Philadelphia on June 18, 2016. He is the first Arizona shortstop to have four RBIs in a game since Chris Owings drove in four against Colorado on June 5, 2014.

RHP Fernando Rodney has struggled his past two outings. In 1/3 of an inning on Saturday against the Dodgers, he gave up three runs on two hits. On Tuesday against the Giants, he gave up two earned runs on two hits in a 4-3 Arizona win.