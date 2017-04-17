Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Taijuan Walker left his winning start against the Dodgers on Sunday with some back tightness. But manager Torey Lovullo said it is nothing to be concerned about and that Walker will make his next scheduled start.

1B Paul Goldschmidt wasn't about to take a day off on Sunday, not with the game being played in Dodger Stadium. Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 in recording his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Goldschmidt leads all active players with a .333 career batting average (63-for-189) at Dodger Stadium.

RHP Fernando Rodney is fine after getting knocked around in Saturday night's loss to the Dodgers. Rodney has converted all four of his save chances, with his fourth coming on Sunday. It was in a non-save situation on Saturday, when he surrendered three runs in recording but one out, that got him out of sorts. It was an odd situation for Rodney to be thrust in, but manager Torey Lovullo said Rodney needed the work.

C Chris Iannetta had a good game on Sunday at Dodger Stadium and that's no surprise. He hit his first homer of the year to continue his hot run at Chavez Ravine. Iannetta has hit safely in five of his last six games at Dodger Stadium, going 5-for-18 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs. Although he's known as an offensive catcher, Iannetta drew praise from manager Torey Lovullo for his defensive work on Sunday.