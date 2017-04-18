Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock went 4-for-5 on Monday in Arizona's win at Dodger Stadium. Pollock had an RBI single in the fifth that allowed the Diamondbacks to tie the score at 2 before Jake Lamb hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth.

RHP J.J. Hoover was steady in relief Monday against the Dodgers, striking out three and giving up two hits in two scoreless innings to earn the win. Hoover (1-0, 2.70 ERA) has worked six scoreless appearances this season, allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

LHP Robbie Ray experienced early command problems but shook them off to fan 10, including six in a row in the fourth and fifth innings Monday at Dodger Stadium. Ray give up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and a wild pitch in six innings, but he did not receive a decision.

RF David Peralta snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a 4-for-5 outing Monday at Dodger Stadium, including a RBI triple in the ninth inning that capped the scoring. Peralta collected his third four-hit game, but the first since Aug. 24, 2015, against the Cardinals.

3B Jake Lamb was waiting for a fastball, and Dodgers RHP Chris Hatcher obliged him. Lamb smacked the ball into the stands for the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning Monday, helping the Diamondbacks defeat the Dodgers. "I was looking to hit a fastball and I got a fastball," said Lamb, who went 1-for-4 with his team-leading third home run. "Hatcher obviously has a good heater, so I was just looking to be aggressive early in the count." Lamb has reached base safely in his past 12 games, batting .341 with 12 RBIs.