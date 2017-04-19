Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Taijuan Walker felt some tightness late in his winning effort against the Dodgers on Sunday. But Arizona manager Tony Lovullo said there were no lingering issues with Walker and he is expected to make his next start. "With him, it's all good," Lovullo said of Walker.

1B Paul Goldschmidt drew three walks Tuesday night and scored twice. He has now reached base in 18 straight games against the Padres. It is the longest active streak of reaching base against the Padres. Goldschmidt has a career .294 batting average (86-for-293) against the Padres with 16 homers and 56 RBIs in 89 games.

RF David Peralta followed Monday night's four-hit outing with a 2-for-5 effort plus a walk Tuesday. In each of his last two games, Peralta has poked a hit to the left side to beat the shift. His infield single to the left side in the fourth inning Tuesday was Arizona's first hit off Padres starter Jarred Cosart and triggered a three-run inning. "Going the other way against the shift should be part of anyone's offense," said Arizona manager Tony Lovullo.

3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs Tuesday. He has reached base in 13 straight games since April 4.