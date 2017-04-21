FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 22, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 4 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF A.J. Pollock had a double in four at-bats Thursday and is hitting .406 (13-for-32) while reaching base in nine straight games against the Padres. He was one of two players in the Arizona lineup who didn't strike out Thursday night.

1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled with three strikeouts in four at-bats Thursday night. But he has reached base in 14 of 17 games this season, going 14-for-59 (.237) with 14 walks.

RHP Patrick Corbin went six innings Thursday night, marking his third straight start of six innings or more. In 58 starts when he has gone six or more innings, Corbin is 29-13 with a 2.55 ERA. Corbin is 2-2 in his four career starts at Petco Park. He has never allowed more than three runs in a game at Petco Park.

3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-4 Thursday night to reach base in a 15th straight game. That is the longest on-base streak of his career. Lamb has hits in 14 of the 15 games in the streak, going 18-for-56 (.321).

