Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley gave up his first run of the season in his fifth appearance, when Dodgers PH Chris Taylor opened the seventh inning with a tie-breaking homer on Friday, but Bradley allowed only one more hit in two innings and got his first victory of the season when Arizona scored nine runs in the eighth inning. "The way he rebounded the following inning was impressive," manager Torey Lovullo said. Bradley, who broke camp as Arizona's long reliever, gave up five hits and no runs his first 9 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked three while throwing a fastball that stayed in the mid- to high-90 mph range.

RHP Taijuan Walker's second start against the Dodgers this season was not as successful as his first, although Arizona has won them both. After limiting the Dodgers to one run and striking out seven in five innings of a 3-1 victory Sunday, Walker gave up seven hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday. Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Walker was removed after giving up a two-out, game-tying single to LF Andrew Toles in the sixth. "Battled," Walker said. "All my starts have been battles. I just made one mistake to Seager, a 2-0 fastball right down the middle."

1B Paul Goldschmidt is 9-for-21 with six RBIs against Sergio Romo in his career after a two-run single in a nine-run eighth inning on Friday night. Goldschmidt took a slider to the right side and the ball bounced off 2B Chase Utley's glove. "Just keeping it simple and trying to stay in the middle of the field," Goldschmidt said. "Utley almost made a great play, but fortunately it was about an inch too far to his right and we were able to get two runs on him."

3B Jake Lamb singled in two runs in the fifth inning on Friday and has reached base in 16 straight games, extending a career high set Thursday with a single in San Diego. Lamb has reached base every game this sesaon except for the season opener against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner. Lamb hitting .292 in that stretch. He leads the team with 16 RBIs.

C Chris Iannetta reached base twice in a nine-run eighth inning, walking as a pinch-hitter to load the bases and later singling in two runs after Arizona had batted around. Iannetta has hit safely in six straight games, going 7-for-17 with two homers. He has an RBI in four of his last six games. "It's early," he said. "I'm just trying to put the bat on the ball as much as I can. I've been able to get some pitches to hit and been able to square them up."