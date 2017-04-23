Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas had his first multi-homer game of the season, lining homers to right field in the first inning and left field in the fifth. Tomas reprised his specialty of 2016, when he led the majors with seven two-homer games.

C Chris Herrmann hit his first homer of the season in three at-bats before being removed in a double switch in his third start of the season behind the plate. He also has made two starts in left field and has played two innings at first base. "I try to keep him as fresh as possible," manager Torey Lovullo said. "This is quality left-handed bat. He serves playing time. Cs Jeff Mathis and Chris Iannetta, both right-handed hitters, have made the majority of the starts behind the plate. The Diamondbacks used all three catchers Friday, and Lovullo said IF Daniel Descalso is the emergency catcher.

LHP Robbie Ray gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings for his second victory of the season. He took a 6-2 lead into the sixth inning and the Dodgers scored three runs before RHP J.J. Hoover struck out 3B Justin Turner with the bases loaded to preserve the lead. "It was tough, facing a team twice in row like that," said Ray, who gave up two runs (one earned) in six innings of a no-decision at the Dodgers last Monday. "It was a battle."

LF David Peralta set a franchise record with four doubles, the fourth coming on a hustle double on a ground ball past second base into right-center field with a runner on first base in the eighth inning. "To be honest, I didn't know," Peralta said when asked if he was aware he could set a franchise record in his last at-bat. "That's the way I play. I try to play hard for the team and for myself." Boston 2B Brock Holt was the last major league with four doubles in a game, doing it on June 1, 2014. Colorado's Jeff Baker was the last National League player, with four on May 30, 2008.

OF Gregor Blanco (oblique) played seven innings and had five at-bats in an extended spring training game Saturday. Blanco signed a minor league contract with a spring training invitation that included a $1 million salary if he made the team out of spring training. He restructured the deal after agreeing to report to the minors when the injury kept him from making the team.