Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock, SS Chris Owings and LF Yasmany Tomas were off Sunday, the 10th day of a stretch in which Arizona will play on 17 consecutive days. "Nothing other than giving guys some rest," manager Torey Louvllo said. "They've been grinding and playing hard and playing well. Time to get some of those guys off the bench and let them perform." Pollock had played nine games in a row, and Tomas and Owings had been in eight. Tomas and Owings were used as pinch-hitters Sunday.

RHP Shelby Miller was removed with right forearm tightness after facing three batters and throwing one pitch to a fourth batter in the fifth inning Sunday. Miller walked one before pitching coach Mike Butcher visited the mound, then gave up another walk and a two-run double to SS Corey Seager before throwing one ball to Justin Turner Miller gave up three runs on four hits and five walks in four-plus innings. "I felt it tighten up in the fifth a little bit," said Miller, who gave up three runs on four hits and five walks. "I kind of lost command. I felt that I couldn't throw my pitches where I wanted them. I just didn't have a good feel for it." He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday. Forearm tightness can be a precursor to an elbow injury.

RF David Peralta had two singles and is hitting .519 (14- for 27) in his last six games. He has four doubles -- all Saturday, a franchise record -- a triple, two RBIs and six runs.

RHP Zack Greinke will oppose San Diego for the second time in seven days when he faces RHP Jhoulys Chacin in the first game of a four-game series Monday. Greinke threw his first complete game of the season at the Padres on Tuesday but took a 1-0 loss when SS Erick Aybar homered in the eighth inning. Greinke is 8-2 with a 1.96 ERA in 15 games against the Padres, the sixth lowest among qualified starters.

OF Gregor Blanco (oblique) played seven innings and had five at-bats in an extended spring training game Saturday, and he is expected to play another extended spring training game Monday before possibly leaving on a rehab assignment. Blanco this winter signed a minor league contract with a spring training invitation that included a $1 million salary if he made the team, but he restructured the deal after agreeing to report to the minors when the injury kept him from making the team.