Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley appears to be the top candidate to replace RHP Shelby Miller in the rotation, although manager Torey Lovullo said that decision has not been made. Bradley spent most of spring training as a starter before becoming a long reliever, where he has excelled, going 1-0 with an 0.79 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.

RHP Silvino Bracho gave up four runs (three earned) in one-third of an inning after being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday to replace RHP Shelby Miller on the roster. The big blow was a three-run homer by Padres 1B Wil Myers. Bracho, one of the last players optioned out this spring, was 0-1 with two saves and a 0.00 ERA in six games for Reno this season. He had 12 strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings with the Aces. He struck out six of the last eight batters he faced in three outings before being recalled.

RHP Shelby Miller is scheduled to receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Tuesday after a MRI exam by team doctors on Monday revealed inflammation in his right elbow. Miller was removed from his Sunday start four batters into the fifth inning with right forearm soreness. Asked if surgery were a possibility, Miller said: "I guess there is some kind of chance, but I don't know too much right now. I'll know more tomorrow for sure." Miller is 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts, and his fastball has been clocked as high as 96-97 mph.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa threw 17 pitches in one inning of an extended spring training game at the D-backs' spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday. "He threw the ball very well," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The velocity was well above average." De La Rosa is on the minor league disabled list due to a sore right elbow.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was given his first start off of the season Monday, when Arizona played its 11th game in a streak of 17 in a row. "These things were talked about with the players," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It is written down on a piece of player in my office that these were going to be days they were down. Because there is a strategy and I believe in that, I'm not going to change the script." Goldschmidt, who hit a two-run homer for the D-backs' only runs Sunday, is batting .257/.409/.457 with three homers and 12 RBIs. Goldschmidt entered for defensive purposes in the ninth inning Monday.

1B Chris Herrmann was 1-for-4 with an RBI single while replacing 1B Paul Goldschmidt in the starting lineup Monday. Herrmann made his first career start and his sixth career appearance at first. He also has made three starts at catcher and two in left field this season while veterans Jeff Mathis and Chris Iannetta have done most of the catching.

OF Gregor Blanco (oblique) played seven innings and had five at-bats in an extended spring training game at the D-backs' spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday. "Felt very good," manager Torey Lovullo said.