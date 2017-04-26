Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley is to be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to make Wednesday's start against San Diego while the team awaits word on RHP Shelby Miller. Godley was 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three appearances with Reno. He gave up one single white striking out seven in seven scoreless innings of a 7-1 victory in his most recent start last Wednesday. "I was locating all of my pitches pretty well," Godley said. "It was lot of fun to be a part of. To be able to throw the ball exactly where you want to each time is just a great feeling." Godley was 5-4 with a 6.54 ERA in 27 appearances, nine starts, with Arizona last season after going 5-1 with a 3.19 ERA in nine appearances in 2015.

RHP Archie Bradley, who has an 0.79 ERA in five relief appearances this season after losing out in the competition for a starting spot in spring training, will remain in the bullpen as RHP Zack Godley was recalled to take RHP Shelby Miller's spot in the rotation. Bradley had not been stitched out, either, another factor in the decision. "Archie has been throwing the ball very well out of the bullpen," manager Torey Lovullo sad. "We wanted to give Archie the opportunity to continue to blossom in the bullpen. He's done an exceptional job. He is a valuable piece of the puzzle as we are keeping the big picture in mind." Lovullo said he still envisions Bradley as a starter long-term, "but it will be a collective decision."

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno after pitching a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday, striking out two of the three batters he faced. "It was a great effort by him," manager Torey Lovullo said. Bracho was charged with four runs (three earned) in one-third of an inning Monday, his first day up. "To get somebody back out there after that is important to me," Lovullo said. "I wanted to see what he could do, and he threw the ball very, very well."

RHP Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) received a second opinion from specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday. "We're still gathering information," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "We'll have pretty much a complete thought tomorrow. We're all being very optimistic. We're going to tread some water for right now."

RHP Taijuan Walker and LHP Robbie Ray were pushed back a day and will start on Thursday and Friday, respectively, manager Torey Lovullo said. Each will have five days' rest.

LHP Robbie Ray was pushed back a day and will start on Friday, manager Torey Lovullo said. He will have five days' rest.