RHP Zack Godley was returned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday night after giving up two runs in five innings in a no-decision against San Diego. He was recalled earlier that day for the start and was in line for the victory until RHP Fernando Rodney gave up five runs in the ninth inning. "He just wants me to continue to work and continue to show I can get guys out in whatever role they need me in," Godley said about his postage conversation with manager Torey Lovullo. The D-Backs do not need a fifth starter again until May 6.

RHP Archie Bradley gave up a bases-empty homer and struck out five in three innings of relief, his first appearance since Friday. Bradley was speculated as a candidate to fill the rotation spot vacated by RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), but manager Torey Lovullo got ahead of the next round of questions after the game by saying, "and Archie Bradley will stay in the bullpen."

RHP Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) had his MRIs sent to elbow specialist Dr. James Andrews and is awaiting an opinion on his to proceed. Asked if doctors have identified a tear, Miller said: "They see something in there. They haven't given me specifics yet. Exactly what it is or how we are going to handle it or what we are going to do to fix it. Just waiting to see everybody's opinion, having the best doctors in the country look at it." Miller, 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA, saw specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday.

1B Paul Goldschmidt set a franchise record with multiple RBIs in five consecutive games when he singled in a run in the first and third innings. Since an off day Monday, he is 7-for-8 with a homer, two doubles, six RBIs, a walk and a hit batsman.

2B Brandon Drury was removed from the game with a bruised right knee after colliding with San Diego RHP Trevor Cahill on a play at first base in the fifth inning. Drury is listed as day-to-day. Drury hit a grounder past first that was fielded by 2B Yangervis Solarte, who threw to Cahill covering the bag. Drury and Cahill ran into each other at full speed, and Drury was credited with an infield single. Drury remained in the game was removed during the inning break. "He flexed his knee in a way that scared him," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The medical team recommended to get him off his feet and take care of it."