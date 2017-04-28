Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley, who has excelled in the bullpen this season, will be considered to fill RHP Shelby Miller's spot in the rotation, manager Torey Lovullo said. Because the D-backs have an off day Monday, they could wait until Saturday at the latest to fill the gap in the starting rotation.

RHP Shelby Miller has a flexor strain and a partial UCL tear in this right (pitching) elbow. The right-hander and the D-backs will have to decide in coming days whether he will undergo season-ending surgery or will try to rehab.

2B Brandon Drury, who collided with Padres RHPTrevor Cahill at first base on Wednesday, sat out Thursday's game but should be OK to play Friday vs. the Colorado Rockies. "If it was the seventh game of the World Series, he would have played today," Lovullo said. "We just got to make sure we rest guys when it's the right time."

LHP T.J. McFarland's contract has been purchased from Triple-A Reno to fill a gap in the bullpen. McFarland pitched from 2013-2016 for Baltimore and was 12-7 with a 4.27 ERA. For Reno this season, McFarland, 27, had made seven scoreless appearances and had limited opponents to a .171 average.