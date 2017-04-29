Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley may be sticking in the bullpen rather than filling the rotation spot of the injured Shelby Miller, manager Torey Lovullo seemed to indicate. "I think our long-term approach with Archie is to have him be a starting pitcher for us. "But right now, he is going to help us best out of the bullpen in winning games. It's a great conversation we might have in the offseason. But we're right in the middle of the battle. We don't want to change things and start to think of him as anything other than a reliever."

2B Brandon Drury got back in the lineup Friday after taking the day off Thursday. He had been involved in a collision at first base Wednesday night with San Diego's Trevor Cahill. Drury went 1-for-4.

RHP Jake Barrett will be throwing in Visalia on Saturday. Barrett, one of the Diamondbacks' best relievers in 2016, then will be assigned to regular work with a minor league affiliate.

OF Gregor Blanco, who was thought to have a good chance to make the team out of spring training, started a rehab assignment in Class A Visalia Thursday. He went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.