Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller of the Arizona Diamondbacks will undergo Tommy John surgery after mulling his options. Miller, who had a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, told reporters Saturday that he will have the season-ending procedure that is expected to sideline him for 12 to 18 months. Miller's MRI exam results were review by three doctors this week after he experienced tightness in the elbow during last Sunday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The consensus from the doctors is that the ligament isn't fully torn but Miller also has a flexor strain in the elbow. Miller was 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts with Arizona. He did not allow more than three runs in either of those starts.

RHP Braden Shipley threw six scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno on Friday and would pitch on regular rest on Wednesday in Washington. D.C. next week when the Diamondbacks need a fifth starter to replace RHP Shelby Miller. Shipley, 4-5 with a 5.27 ERA in 13 appearances in his rookie season last year, was roughed up in his first start for Reno this season but is 2-1 with 2.74 ERA in last four starts.

3B Jake Lamb was hit by a pitch and hit a 481-foot homer, the longest in the majors this season, in his return to the lineup Saturday. He was sent home Friday because of the flu. "I still feel like crap," Lamb said. "I came in and told skip I was ready to go." Lamb said he could barely get out of bed Friday and said he has been sick most of the week.

RHP Jake Barrett gave up one hit in a scoreless inning of relief for Class A Visalia on Saturday, his first rehab game. He was placed on the disabled list on March 31 with right shoulder inflammation.

OF Gregor Blanco (oblique) was 2-for-4) with a double in a rehab game at Class A Visalia on Saturday, a day after he had three singles and three stolen bases. Blanco is 6-for-13 with three RBIs and four stolen bases in his three rehab games. The D-backs want him to get between 20 and 40 at-bats before considering a possible promotion.