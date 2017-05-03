RHP Taijuan Walker struggled with his command Tuesday, throwing 28 pitches in each of the first two innings. He went 4 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, three runs and five walks. His pitch count was high through four innings and manager Torey Lovullo told him he had to retire all three batters in the fifth or he would have to come out. He could not get the last out and ended the night having thrown 117 pitches and did not figure in the decision.

RHP Braden Shipley will be called up from Triple-A to start Thursday in Washington, manager Torey Luvollo said Tuesday. He has been with Triple-A Reno and is 3-1 with 4.18 ERA at Triple-A in five starts. He pitched in 13 games (11 starts) with Arizona last year. The manager said Shipley will be at Nationals Park on Wednesday to begin preparations for his start in the series finale. The Diamondbacks need another starter since Shelby Miller is out for the year with an injury. Arizona will keep RHP Archie Bradley in the bullpen.

LHP Robbie Ray, a former minor-leaguer with Washington, will start on Wednesday against the Nationals. No current Washington hitter has more than eight at-bats against Ray. The one who does is Chris Heisey, who has a homer in eight at-bats. Wilmer Difo has also gone deep against Ray, a fellow minor-league product of the Nationals. Ray will make his third career start against the Nationals. He is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA on the road this year and 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA at home.

OF David Peralta was a little under the weather and not in the starting lineup Wednesday. He is hitting .326 with three homers in 92 at-bats.