OF Yasmany Tomas was not in the lineup Thursday as he got the day off, according to manager Torey Lovullo. That came after he didn't go after a ball that went past him that he lost in the lights in the game Wednesday as Michael A. Taylor of Washington legged out a triple.

INF/OF Brandon Drury has been under the weather. He struck out three times in three at-bats before being taken out Wednesday, and did not play Thursday. He is hitting .315.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker was sent to Triple-A Reno on Thursday as RHP Braden Shipley was called up from Reno to start against Washington. Hazelbaker came off the bench to hit his first homer Tuesday against Washington and was 8-for-26 (.308) in 21 games. Manager Torey Luvollo felt Arizona was covered in the outfield with a challenging series at Colorado coming up Friday for his pitching staff in Denver. Hazelbaker hit four pinch-hit homers last year for the St. Louis Cardinals in his first MLB season.

OF David Peralta was slated to be in the lineup Thursday after not playing the past two games. But he was a late scratch in the lineup for manager Torey Luvollo. He did pinch-hit to lead off the eighth and grounded out against reliever Matt Albers with the score 3-1.