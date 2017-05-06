Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley is not a candidate to take the vacant spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation. Right-hander Braden Shipley started Thursday in place of injured Shelby Miller and was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Manager Torey Lovullo said he wanted to keep Bradley in a role where he has had success and let him get established in the bullpen rather than shift him back to the rotation. Entering Friday, Bradley was 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight games with 19 strikeouts and three walks in 16 innings. He gave up three hits and one run with one walk and three strikeouts while throwing 38 pitches in 1 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 1.56.

LHP Steven Hathaway (left shoulder bursitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Gregor Blanco. The Diamondbacks selected Blanco's contract from Triple-A Reno. Hathaway made his 2016 debut Thursday with Double-A Jackson, throwing 11 of 22 pitches for strikes in one-third of an inning and allowing one run on one hit with two walks and one strikeout.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-3 with two homers, five RBIs and one walk. The multi-homer game was his first of the season and the 10th of his career. The five RBIs are his most since he had a career-high six RBIs on May 17, 2014, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has at least one RBI in six straight games at Coors Field, tying the Arizona club record set by Luis Gonzalez in 1999. Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 57 of his past 58 games against the Rockies and is hitting .379 with 48 walks and a .487 on-base percentage over that span.

RHP Braden Shipley was optioned to Triple-A Reno, one day after he started in place of injured Shelby Miller at Washington and allowed three runs on five hits and six walks in four innings and taking the loss as the Diamondbacks fell 4-2. Manager Torey Lovullo said, "We want him to go down and continue working. We expressed to him today that we're sending him out, but we'll see him again. It's just part of the game. And we need the body, and we're excited to have Gregor (Blanco) here."

RF David Peralta was back in the lineup and went 0-for-3 with one RBI, two walks and two runs scored after not playing Tuesday and Wednesday at Washington due to illness and being limited to pinch-hitting in the eighth inning there Thursday. "Part of his game is his energy," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The few days that we were in Washington, he was down and out of it and really battling the fatigue aspect of this illness. I know it hurt him to not be a part of it, but he's with us today and we're happy to have him back. The typical interaction I have with David Peralta was back in front of me again. ... He's back live and well, see where that takes us."

RHP Zack Greinke gave up six hits and two runs in seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts, while throwing 70 of 97 pitches for strikes. Pinch hitter Alexi Amarista, who grounded out to end the seventh, was the only batter Greinke faced with a runner in scoring position. Greinke is 3-0 with a 4.03 ERA in nine career games, eight starts at Coors Field. He has allowed three or fewer runs in five of those starts.

OF Gregor Blanco (right oblique strain) had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno. He entered the game in the eighth and singled on his only at-bat. In six rehab games at high Class A Visalia and Reno, Blanco, 33, hit .391 (9-for-23) with one double and three RBIs. He signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Jan. 18 but his chances to make the Opening Day roster vanished when he suffered the oblique injury that ended his Cactus League play March 21. "We felt like we needed an extra position player," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Gregor was ready. It was just a matter of him getting healthy and being ready."