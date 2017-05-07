Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will be recalled to start Wednesday against Detroit. He went 5-4 with a 6.39 ERA in 27 games, nine starts, for the Diamondbacks last year. He's 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in one start for them this year, having allowed four hits and two runs in five innings on April 26 against San Diego without factoring in the decision in Arizona's 8-5 loss.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) was 96-99 mph with his fastball Friday night when he threw one scoreless inning for the second time with Class A Visalia. De La Rosa received two rounds of stem cell therapy over the winter in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery. Last season, De La Rosa was 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA for the Diamondbacks in 13 games, 10 starts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with an infield single and reached base on an error. Goldschmidt's streak of six straight games at Coors Field with an RBI was snapped, but he has reached base in 58 of his past 59 games against the Rockies. During that span, Goldschimdt is batting .377 with a .484 on-base percentage.

LHP Patrick Corbin allowed a career-high-tying eight runs and nine hits in four innings, including Mark Reynolds' two-run homer in a four-run first and Nolan Arenado's solo homer in the third. Corbin also allowed eight earned runs Aug. 25, 2013 at Philadelphia. He allowed two homers in a game for the first time this season and 10th time in his career. He last did it Aug. 12, 2016 at Boston.

RF Chris Owings was scratched from the lineup due to illness. Gregor Blanco replaced him, making his first start for the Diamondbacks, one game after his debut with the team.

LHP Andrew Chafin worked two scoreless innings in relief of starter Patrick Corbin. Chafin gave up two hits and one walk with a career-high five strikeouts as a reliever. He had four strikeouts April 28, 2015 against Colorado.

OF Gregor Blanco made his first start for the Diamondbacks, one game after his debut with the team. He replaced RF Chris Owings, who sat out due to illness.