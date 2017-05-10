Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

INF Ketel Marte was named the Pacific Coast League player of the week for the week of May 1-7 after going 13-for-26 (.500) with three doubles, two triples, 10 RBIs, four walks and three stolen bases for Triple-A Reno. Marie was obtained from Seattle with RHP Taijuan Walker last winter for SS Jean Segura and OF Mitch Haniger.

RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to make a spot start Wednesday against Detroit. Godley has made one previous start in the majors this season, giving up two runs and four hits in five innings of a no-decision of an 8-5 loss against San Diego on April 26. Godley seems likely to remain in the rotation for the next start, since the D-Backs play six straight games. "Good performances earn extra moments," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Out of fairness twosome of the callups, it would be nice to see what they could do over two turns. We're hoping it trends in that direction. He deserves this opportunity." Arizona most likely will send a pitcher out when Godley is activated, Lovullo said.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-4 with a single and a walk and is hitting .381 with four doubles, five homers, 20 RBIs and 12 walks in hits last 18 games.

LHP Robbie Ray gave up five runs on five hits and five walks in five innings of his first career start against Detroit, the team with which he broke into the majors in 2014 at age 22. He struck out eight. Two of his walks scored. "I just walked too many guys," Ray said. "This is a lineup you can't to that with. They will make you pay for it. I have to be better." Ray made nine appearances, six starts, for the Tigers that season before being acquired by Arizona in a three-team trade that sent SS Didi Gregarious to the Yankees and RHP Shane Green from the Yankees to Detroit.