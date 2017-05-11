Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley gave up four hits and one run in seven innings in his second spot start of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. He struck out six, walked one and got 14 ground-ball outs. He is likely to get another start the next turn through the rotation during a stretch in which the Diamondbacks play nine straight games. His next turn would come against the Mets on Monday, although manager Torey Lovullo would not commit. "He did a great job. I will say that," Lovullo said. "We will sit down and talk about that in the coming days and figure out the best situation for us moving forward." Godley also drew a two-out walk to set up A.J. Pollock's two-out single for 4-1 lead in the sixth inning. "He controlled the strike zone in the batter's box, too," Lovullo said. "Huge at-bat."

RHP Jon Duplantier, a third-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Rice, has given up an earned run in only one of his six games (five starts) at Class A Kane County. He is 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA. In 31 1/3 innings, he has given up 15 hits and seven walks while striking out 40. He was second in NCAA Division I-A with 148 strikeouts in 2016.

RHP Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday, performed by noted specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe clinic. He is the team physician for the Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams. "Everything went fantastic," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. "It's a tough day for us. One of our family members is in surgery, and he's going to be gone for a little while -- 15 months he will be away from us."

SS Nick Ahmed homered, doubled, walked and scored twice to help spark an offense that had scored 29 runs while losing seven of its last 10. "The bats have been a little quieter than usual lately," Ahmed said. "It's good to kind of get the bats going again and get some guys early feeling good at the plate. We talk about linking our at-bats together and having team at-bats up and down the lineup and not having one guy try to do it all. When we are going good, it is everybody contributing up and down the lineup."

LHP T.J. McFarland (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being removed from Tuesday's game when he was stuck by a line drive off the bat of Detroit C James McCann. McFarland was expected to miss a few days and, with a roster spot needed when RHP Zack Godley was promoted from Triple-A Reno, the disabled list proved a handy resting spot. "Let him get some strength and flexibility in his lower half and see where that takes him," manager Torey Lovullo said. McFarland retrieved the ball and threw out McCann before leaving with the medical staff.