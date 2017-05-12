Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas got Thursday off, with Daniel Descalso starting in left field. "It was about somebody on the bench getting an opportunity to play," manager Torey Lovullo said. Tomas, who homered on Wednesday, is hitting .352 (19-for-54) with seven doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs in his last 14 home games.

RHP Zack Godley has turned in two solid starts in spot duty for the Diamondbacks this season, most recently a four-hitter over seven innings in which he allowed only one run and got the win in Arizona's 7-1 victory over Detroit on Wednesday. Yet manager Torey Lovullo has still not named Godley, or anyone else, the team's fifth starting pitcher in a rotation that will be without Shelby Miller for the rest of the season. "Still discussing that. Still working through what will happen in his next turn," Lovullo said. "Whatever it is, we want to make sure that that spot will give us the best chance to win the game."

RHP Taijuan Walker was feeling ill before his last start on May 7 at Colorado, in which he took the loss after going 5 2/3 innings. But Walker is feeling fine and any sickness that affected Diamondbacks players recently has worked its way out of the clubhouse, manager Torey Lovullo said. Walker is scheduled to pitch again Saturday.

RHP Randall Delgado turned in two scoreless innings and struck out four on Wednesday, and manager Torey Lovullo said the reliever is "flying under the radar" this season. Delgado has a 4.79 ERA in 12 games, but has thrown 20 2/3 innings. "For us inside of that clubhouse, we know that he's been very dependable. A couple of rocky outings early, but has really found his way," Lovullo said. "What I'm seeing is him repeating deliveries, a very aggressive fastball ... and then off of that he's throwing some quality secondary stuff."