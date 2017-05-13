Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will start Monday for the Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, manager Torey Lovullo announced before Friday's game. Godley is coming off a seven-inning gem on Wednesday when he held the Detroit Tigers to a run and four hits. The Diamondbacks were looking to name a fifth starter, and for the moment, the job is Godley's. "We felt like he was the right guy, he deserved it, he threw the ball really well his last start," Lovullo said. "All I can control is what they ask me to control."

2B Brandon Drury has a .454 batting average at home and has hit safely in 10 straight games at Chase Field. That is notable, but the bigger question with him was how he could handle second base, and Drury looks like he is finding a rhythm defensively, as well. "The thing that I've noticed over the past several games is he's playing fast," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We need to duplicate what we do in practice, these guys practice fast and they perform fast. Over the past four or five games, that's something that's jumped out at me." Drury said he has developed a good routine at the plate but downplayed his home and road splits by saying they are exaggerated so early in the season.

RHP Fernando Rodney posted his ninth save in 11 chances on Thursday, rewarding manager Torey Lovullo's continued faith in him as closer even though Rodney has had several adventurous ninth innings this season. "I feel like for us to get to where we want to get to, we're going to need someone like Fernando, who has experience in that role, who has the stuff to get those last three out of the game," Lovullo said. "They're hard outs. You don't just fall into that role. You have to learn through experience and you have to earn that spot. Fernando's the right guy. He has a track record that he's done it, and there are going to be some hiccups. There's two blown saves in there and I'm sure there's going to be more. Nobody's perfect, we know that."

C Jeff Mathis got some praise for throwing out two runners trying to steal in Thursday night's game. "That didn't surprise me at all," manager Torey Lovullo said. "I know that he is always prepared for those types of moments, he practices those types of plays, he improvises, he's got the foundation to do it perfectly every single time." Continuing his rotating catcher situation, Lovullo went with Chris Iannetta behind the plate on Friday. But Iannetta was hit in the face by a pitch and could miss at least a few games, so expect to see a split of the duties between Mathis and Chris Herrmann.