Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock did not start as part of manager Torey Lovullo's season-long strategy of early rest in order to have Pollock (and others) fresh for the stretch, although he entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the game. "He understands but doesn't necessarily agree with not playing, and I respect that," Lovullo said. "We can't ram 155 games down his throat. His health is the most important thing for this organization." Pollock, who missed most of last season with a fractured right elbow, is slashing .299/.335/.463 with 12 doubles, two homers and 11 stolen bases.

RHP Taijuan Walker was hit by a David Freese one-hopper up the middle in the fourth inning that caromed into right field for a single. After a visit from a member of the training staff, he remained in the game. Walker gave up eight hits and four runs (three earned) in six innings. "Four runs," he said. "I have to keep it closer and give us a better chance to win that ball game. I have to have cleaner innings and quicker innings."

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up a wind-blown home run and was clocked between 96-100 mph in his first appearance at Triple-A Reno on Thursday after making three scoreless appearances for Class A Visalia while recovering from an oblique injury suffered in spring training. "He's going to have some more outings and is going to continue to gain strength and endurance," manager Tory Lovullo said. De La Rosa signed a minor league contract in the offseason and would be a candidate to be added to the parent team if bullpen help is needed. "He needs to continue to go and perform. He's in a very good place."

SS Nick Ahmed had his first career two-homer game, hitting one down the left field line and another down the right field line. "I feel good, healthy," said Ahmed, who missed the final two months of last season because of a hip injury. "Getting strong and getting consistent at-bats obviously helps. I feel like I am having good at-bats. Just trying to out the ball in play and hit it hard consistently and swing at the right pitches and not try to do too much." Ahmed is hitting .268 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 26 games as a situational starter. Chris Owings is the starter at shortstop, but he also has played right field and second base.

C Chris Iannetta took several stitches in a split upper lip and suffered fractured teeth and a fractured nose, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, when he was hit in the mouth with a fastball in the seventh inning Friday. A CT scan was negative, Lovullo said, although Iannetta is still being evaluated. Cs Jeff Mathis and Chris Herrmann are also on the roster, lessening the necessity of an immediate player move.