Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will make his third start in place of injured RHP Shelby Miller in the first game of a three-game series against the Mets on Monday. Godley gave up four hits and one run in seven innings of a 7-1 victory over Detroit last Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are scheduled to play 17 straight games following an off day Thursday, but manager Torey Lovullo said no determination has been made on Godley's future starts. "All I can control is what they allow me to control, and that's me pitching," Godley sad. "Whenever I get that opportunity, I try to control that situation as best I can and keep trying to make pitches and get guys out." Godley is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his two starts and is limiting opponents to a .200 batting average.

RHP Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday when C Chris Iannetta was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Bracho was 2-1 with three saves, a 1.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 11 games in Reno. Bracho is in his second stint with the team after giving up three runs in 1 1-3 innings in back-to-back appearances April 24-25.

CF A.J. Pollock sustained a right groin injury as he ran to first base on a single to right field in the 10th inning and was removed for pinch-runner RHP Zack Greinke. Pollock missed the final three weeks of 2016 with a strained left groin. Asked if he could tell how long he would be out, he said: "It wasn't good, but we will see. These things, you do it and the next day is pretty much the day you evaluate it. it is frustrating but what are you going to do?" Pollock is off to a strong start, slashing .299/.337./.455 with 12 doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

RF David Peralta left Sunday's game after seven innings with a glute injury. "I don't think it is a big deal," Peralta said. "They did a lot of tests and nothing wrong with that. Just have to see how I feel tomorrow." Pearl is slashing .301/.351/.463 with nine doubles, three homers and nine RBIs.

LF Gregor Blanco had two singles making his second straight start after playing in center field Saturday, where he is the first option behind starter A.J. Pollock and likely now will be starting for a while. "A great deal of energy, grinding at-bats, leadership, fearlessness," manager Torey Lovullo said when ticking off Blanco's traits. "A well-above-average defender. Somebody who is going to take charge of every moment." Blanco, invited to spring training on the minor league contract, opened the season on the disabled list and reworked his contract when he was promoted. He is 4-for-14 in seven games.

C Chris Iannetta was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list before Sunday's game, when RHP Silvino Bracho was added to the roster. Iannetta took stitches in his upper lip and suffered fractured teeth and a fractured nose when he was hit in the mound by a pitch Friday. "We don't want to rush through any part of this," manager Torey Lovullo said. The Diamondbacks played with 24 available players Saturday, but B Bracho's return ives them a full complement. The D-backs did not immediately need to make a move behind the plate because they have C Jeff Mathis and C/OF Chris Herrmann on the roster. Iannetta is hitting .220 with three homers and six RBIs. He hit his third homer Friday.