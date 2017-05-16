Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Rey Fuentes was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday when A.J. Pollock went to the disabled list. Fuentes, who had brief stints in the major with San Diego in 2013 and Kansas City last year, was immediately inserted into the lineup as the leadoff hitter on Monday against the Mets. He went 1-for-5 in his Diamondbacks debut. "We have a very capable player in Reymond Fuentes that can step in and fill that void," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. Lovullo will most likely use Fuentes and Gregor Blanco in center field in the absence of Pollock.

OF A.J. Pollock has a low-grade right groin strain and went on the 10-day disabled list on Monday. Pollock was injured running out a base hit in Sunday's 10-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and had to leave the game. Pollock has dealt with left groin issues in the past, and missed most of last season with a broken elbow suffered before the regular season started. "We're presently putting together a road map as to what the (recovery and rehab) process will be," manager Torey Lovullo said Monday. "We aren't going to rush through any part of this process. When he returns, he's going to be 100 percent. He's going to be ahead of this injury and ready to contribute at the level he was contributing prior to the injury." Pollock, who had an MRI on Monday, didn't seem to think the injury will keep him out too long.

RHP J.J. Hoover pitched in Monday's game against the New York Mets after the reliever wasn't feeling well on Sunday. Hoover was dealing with an illness that had made its way around the Diamondbacks clubhouse in recent weeks.

OF David Peralta pinch hit in the seventh inning on Monday against the Mets. He was removed from Sunday's game with glute tightness as a precaution, and did not start in right field on Monday.

LHP Aaron Laffey signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, and he threw seven innings of two-run ball for Triple-A Reno. Laffey, 32, last pitched in the majors in 2015, when he went 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in three relief appearances for Washington.

RHP Enrique Burgos was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly promoted OF Reymond Fuentes. In 11 relief appearances for Triple-A Reno this year, Fuentes was 1-1 with one save and a 6.23 ERA. He went 1-2 with one save and a 5.66 ERA in 43 appearances for Arizona last year.